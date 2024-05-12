AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 11

Prem Singh Chandumajra, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, has said that the Aam Aadmi Party has insulted martyrs with false slogans.

He addressed election meetings in several villages, including Kishanpura, Asmanpur, Rahon, and Nora of Nawanshahr. Vehemently criticising AAP, Chandumajra accused it of deceiving the people of Punjab with false promises to seize power.

Chandumajra denounced the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for allegedly insulting martyrs by raising false slogans of revolution in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He emphasised the historical significance of Punjab as the land of Gurus, Pirs and martyrs, asserting that AAP’s falsehoods would not endure in such sacred territory.

Chandumajra vowed that the people of Doaba would seek retribution for the perceived disrespect towards the martyrs.

Highlighting the discontent among the populace, Chandumajra referenced incidents where CM Mann faced black flags during roadshows, purportedly indicative of widespread disillusionment. He accused AAP candidates of resorting to violence instead of addressing concerns raised by villagers and city dwellers.

Turning to economic grievances, Chandumajra criticised the AAP government for allegedly reneging on promises of employment for the youth of Punjab. He claimed that instead of prioritising local candidates, the government had recruited a significant number of individuals from neighbouring states, citing examples of recruitment in various departments. Expressing astonishment, he highlighted instances where a substantial proportion of candidates from neighbouring states secured positions over local applicants.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Anandpur Sahib #Lok Sabha #Nawanshahr #Shiromani Akali Dal