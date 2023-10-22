AAP leader Desraj alleges threat to life, lodges plaint

Jalandhar, October 21
Barely five days after joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Desraj Jassal, former councillor from the Maqsudan area, lodged a complaint about receiving death threats on phone.
Desraj alleged that he had been receiving threats ever since he lodged a complaint against a guest house near the Maqsudan Chowk which had been illegally running a hookah bar on its premises.
Jassal said he lodged a complaint with the police yesterday, but no action had been taken so far.
“Police teams came hours after getting information. By the time, offenders, including those indulging in gambling, had absconded. When the cops reached here for inquiry, guest house owners had removed all evidences, which could go against them. The police are conniving with the guest house owners and they have given them a free hand,” he alleged.
The SHO Division No. 1, however, said regular checking was being done. So far, nothing illegal had been found at the guest house. “We are trying to trace the callers who threatened the complainant,” he said.
