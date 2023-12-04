AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh died under mysterious circumstances here yesterday. His body was found in a car in Ramgarh village, Bholath, around 11.30 pm.

Went to attend wedding in K’thala The 28-year-old AAP leader, a resident of Nakodar, Jalandhar, went to attend a wedding in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, on Saturday. The police said his purse and mobile phone were found near the body.

According to information, the police are investigating the case from various angles. A passerby informed the police about the incident. They were checking the calls he (Sukhbir Singh) made last night.

“We rang up every person Singh spoke to last night. Some of them told us that he was in a drunken state when he called them. We came to know that he had drinks at the wedding. Later, he came back to Jalandhar where he rang up his father and told him that he would be returning in half an hour,” police officials claimed.

The officials said he remained in Jalandhar for more than an hour and had drinks there too. Later, his body was found in the car in Bholath.

Some unconfirmed reports of injection marks on his body were also making rounds. However, the police didn’t confirm this. They said the body had been sent for postmortem examination and the exact cause of the death would be clear after the post-mortem report.

The Bholath SHO said they were also scrutinising the CCTV cameras to get any clue. “His family members have also arrived and we have been recording their statements,” he said.