AAP leader killed in car crash

Jalandhar, May 20

Mahinderjit Singh (59), an AAP leader and general secretary of the party’s doctor wing, died in a car crash today.

While he was heading towards Kartarpur from Jalandhar, his vehicle crashed into a stationary tipper. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was reportedly heading to Kartarpur for canvassing.

A case has been registered against the tipper driver under Sections 289, 427 and 304-A of the IPC at the Maqsudan police station. The tipper driver is currently absconding.

Mahinderjit was inducted into the party in 2021. He also remained a senior functionary of the Lion’s Club.

