AAP leader killed in car crash

Jalandhar, May 20
Mahinderjit Singh (59), an AAP leader and general secretary of the party’s doctor wing, died in a car crash today.
While he was heading towards Kartarpur from Jalandhar, his vehicle crashed into a stationary tipper. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was reportedly heading to Kartarpur for canvassing.
A case has been registered against the tipper driver under Sections 289, 427 and 304-A of the IPC at the Maqsudan police station. The tipper driver is currently absconding.
Mahinderjit was inducted into the party in 2021. He also remained a senior functionary of the Lion’s Club.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...