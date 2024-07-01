AAP levels extortion allegations against BJP candidate’s brother

Jalandhar, June 30
The AAP, Punjab, today alleged that Rajan Angural, brother of BJP Jalandhar West bypoll candidate Sheetal Angural, threatened and extorted money from a person.
Malvinder Singh Kang, chief spokesperson for AAP, Punjab, and MP, along with chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera and Jalandhar district (urban) secretary Gurinder Singh Shergill, addressed a press conference here today.
Malvinder alleged that a family in Jalandhar was having some disputes and their son Sandeep Kumar lived in Australia. A few months ago, the matter reached the police station. Sandeep approached then MLA Sheetal Angural to act as a middleman and help the family sort out the matter. Malvinder alleged Sheetal’s brother Rajan took Rs 5.20 lakh from him to resolve the matter. He alleged that Sandeep had recordings of Rajan while he was asking for money. Rajan termed it as a concocted story. He said: “I never had any association with any such person. This story is entirely false and concocted. AAP is resorting to such tactics to save its own skin.”
