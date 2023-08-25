AAP MLA appears in court

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 24

Having faced harsh orders of the court earlier regarding issuing of non-bailable arrest warrants against him, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural appeared in the court of CJM Amit Kumar Garg and submitted his passport.

He complied with all directions passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court yesterday for seeking bail in all three cases against him. He gave an undertaking that he would appear personally before the trial court on all dates of hearing, unless his personal appearance is specifically exempted. He also gave consent to deposit Rs 25,000 in each of the three cases for allegedly causing harassment to the complainants by seeking repetitive exemptions from the court and delaying the matter for a year. He also gave consent for depositing an additional amount of Rs 25,000 to the High Court Lawyers’ Welfare Fund.

Angural, along with eight others, is facing a case under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC for passing comments against a woman on social media since 2017. He also furnished surety bonds as directed by the court. He was represented by his lawyer Naveen Chadha in the court.

After coming out of the court, Angural said: “I have complied with all directions of the HC. I have full faith in the judiciary”.

The next date in the matter is on September 1 in the High Court for confirming compliance of the orders to seek bail.

