AAP MP, minister inaugurate blood donation camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose to celebrate the 50th birthday of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by holding a blood donation camp at Virsa Vihar here, nearly 200 leaders, workers and college students donated blood.

Among those who led the event was Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku and Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh. Rinku inaugurated the camp by donating blood. Nearly 100 NSS and NCC volunteers from IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) and its affiliated colleges donated blood. The educational institutions that took part included Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Jalandhar and Noorpur (45 units), CT Group of Institutions, Jalandhar (27 units), GNA Phagwara (15 units), DAVIET (five units), Main Campus (10 units) and APJ Management Institute, Rama Mandi (10 units), among others.

University Registrar Dr SK Misra, Dean, College Development, Dr Balkar Singh and Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Rajneesh Sharma motivated the students to take part in the noble cause. The university officials were also involved in the inauguration ceremony. Registrar Dr Misra said that the university teaches all the qualities of humanity, service etc to its students along with studies. He appreciated the initiative of public relations wing of the university and Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Rajneesh Sharma for participating in the camp.

