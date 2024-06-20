AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 19

Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest here today demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Union Education Minister over alleged rigging in the NEET exam. The protesters also demanded re-conduct of the examination.

AAP workers said rigging in the NEET exam was a crime and the PM and the Union Education Minister owed the nation an explanation. They also demanded that the Union Education Minister should resign immediately as 24 lakh children had been affected by the irregularities.

AAP leaders alleged that there was rigging at two levels in the exam. First, the papers were leaked in Bihar and Gujarat and sold for Rs 50 to Rs 70 lakh. After this, the NTA wrongly gave grace marks to some students.

The AAP leaders accused the BJP of having an old connection with paper leaks. They alleged that papers had been leaked 70 times in the past seven years in BJP-ruled states and demanded that the matter should be looked into by the Supreme Court.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said Indian doctors are known all over the world because students are selected for medical colleges on the basis of merit in India.

“If you bring corruption in this system, no good doctor will come out of this country in future. In a country where the dreams and future of children are turned into a business, it can be nothing less than treason,” said the minister.

AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said: “Today, those from the middle class or with an agricultural or rural background have only the option of studying well to pass the exam for a bright future. If these papers are sold, then hopes and dreams will end”.

AAP Punjab general secretary and Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat, Khanna MLA Taranpreet Singh Sondh, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh, Sharanpal Singh Makkar (Chairman, Planning Board), MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA Ashok Pappi Parashar, MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Aman Bagga and other AAP leaders and workers from Punjab took part in the protest.

