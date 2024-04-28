AAP reshuffle to come as a big fillip for Tinu during polls

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 27

Aam Aadmi Party seems to have smartly solved the issue of the brewing internal bickering within its factions in Jalandhar and has elevated all leaders associated with the party for a year or longer. The rejig follows meetings between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party candidate Pawan Tinu late evening and this morning.

There had been a stiff competition between Pinder Pandori and Hardeep Singh Rana, nephew of Kapurthala Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, over becoming halqa incharge from Shahkot post the demise of Rattan S Kakkarkalan.

While Pandori had been announced as halqa incharge two months back, firebrand leader Rana was certainly miffed at the decision. However, he was today appointed as the vice president of Jalandhar Lok Sabha by the party, making it now easier for Tinu to seek his much needed support. Rana Hardeep had given a tough time to Shahkot Congress MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia as both had been campaigning for their respective MP candidates in 2023 Jalandhar LS bypoll.

Another issue that the party is learnt to have resolved is from Jalandhar Cantonment. Party's state secretary Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, who had been long looking to become the halqa incharge of the Assembly segment, has finally managed to seek the post. She has replaced Olympian and retired police IG Surinder S Sodhi, who has now been elevated as the state joint secretary.

Two more last year joinees from Congress including Valmik leader and former DCC (rural) chief Darshan S Tahli, who has got the same post as that of Sodhi. The third Jalandhar leader getting the same post is former Congress Deputy Mayor Harsimran Bunty. Tinu perhaps has also managed to get his former Akali colleague and ex-MLA Jagbir Brar elevated as the state secretary. He too had joined ahead of the 2023 bypoll but had been reportedly feeling a bit sidelined.

The next important change made by the party is giving the post of halqa incharge from Jalandhar West to Mahinder Bhagat. Son of ex-minister Bhagat Chunni Lal, the family can help the AAP candidate get a good boost from the Bhagat community in the reserved Assembly segment.

