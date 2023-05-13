AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

The likely winner of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Sushil Rinku has made a phenomenal rise in his political graph in the past nearly two decades.

He was a councillor till 2017, became Congress MLA that year, switched party and is now set to become AAP MP of Jalandhar.

Helping AAP make a re-entry into Lok Sabha, he is now one of the biggest Dalit leaders of the region.

After his father's demise, Ram Lal--who remained an MC councillor for three terms--he stepped into his shoes in 2002 winning the MC polls for the Congress that year.

His family was a loyalist to former Congress MP Mahinder Singh Kaypee.

Rinku became MC councillor twice and after he got elected as MLA, his wife Sunita Rinku became MC councillor in the subsequent local bodies poll in January 2018.