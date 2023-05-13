Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, May 13
The likely winner of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Sushil Rinku has made a phenomenal rise in his political graph in the past nearly two decades.
He was a councillor till 2017, became Congress MLA that year, switched party and is now set to become AAP MP of Jalandhar.
Helping AAP make a re-entry into Lok Sabha, he is now one of the biggest Dalit leaders of the region.
After his father's demise, Ram Lal--who remained an MC councillor for three terms--he stepped into his shoes in 2002 winning the MC polls for the Congress that year.
His family was a loyalist to former Congress MP Mahinder Singh Kaypee.
Rinku became MC councillor twice and after he got elected as MLA, his wife Sunita Rinku became MC councillor in the subsequent local bodies poll in January 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat
Cong: 136, BJP: 63: JDS: 22, Others: 3
After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win
After ‘poaching Rinku from Congress’, winning the bypoll had...
AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP
Helps AAP make a re-entry to Lok Sabha, he is now one of the...
Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him
With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...