AAP wins 5 seats, Cong & BJP 1 each in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 10

The process of counting of votes was successfully completed in the district on Thursday. After the counting of votes, five out of seven assembly seats went to the Aam Aadmi Party while the Congress and the BJP managed to win one seat each.

The counting of votes for the seven assembly constituencies of the district was held at Rayat-Bahra Educity and Multi Skill Development Centre in Hoshiarpur city under tight security. The five AAP candidates — Braham Shankar Jimpa from the Hoshiarpur Assembly constituency, Dr Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi, Jasveer Singh Raja from Urmur, Karamveer Singh Ghuman from Dasuya and Jai Krishan Rouri from the Garhshankar Assembly constituency — remained victorious. While Congress candidate from Chabbewal constituency Dr Raj Kumar and BJP candidate from Mukerian Assembly constituency Jangi Lal Mahajan emerged winners.

The votes for the Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Garhshankar, Urmur, Dasuya and Mukerian Assembly constituencies were counted at Rayat-Bahra Educity and for the Shamchurasi Assembly constituency at Multi Skill Development Centre in Hoshiarpur.

District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait thanked the counting staff, security personnel and the candidates and said commendable duty had been performed by the various teams formed as per the instructions of the EC to make the entire electoral process a success.

Praising the security personnel on duty, SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said 1,573 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, state and district police officers and staff were deployed in both the counting centres, including 2 SPs of district police, 14 DSPs, 26 SHOs, 139 SIs and ASIs and 1,035 EPOs were deployed. In addition, 182 PAP personnel and 175 CAPF personnel also performed their duties diligently.