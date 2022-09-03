AAP workers give rousing welcome to newly appointed agri board head Mangal Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

Mangal Singh, the newly appointed Chairman of Punjab Agri Export Corporation Limited, received a rousing welcome by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers here on Friday. From a party volunteer he has rose to the level of Agri Board Chairman.

The district unit of the party showered him with garlands and a special roadshow was held for him in the city. He traversed the city streets in an open vehicle greeting passersby and supporters. Mangal Singh along with party workers later paid obeisance at the Model Town Gurdwara.

Many said his welcome matched that of an electoral victory. An active supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party since its nascent days, Mangal Singh was a member of the AAP since 2012 (the year it was founded). Based at the Jandiala Manjhki village in Jalandhar, he currently owns eating joints at Jandiala, Nurmahal and Shahkot.

A party volunteer said, “It is true, a huge welcome was accorded to Mangal Singh. Though thick and thin, he supported all decisions of the party even when many parted ways. He has been a volunteer since 2012. Workers are also happy because an ordinary volunteer has for the first time been given such a big position. He has also remained on good terms with fellow party men.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Mangal Singh said, “I can’t express the immense happiness I feel on the occasion. I come from a modest agri family. From a volunteer, the party has seen fit to give me such an important position. I’m thankful to party convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann for the opportunity.”

Reacting to the questions raised on the recent appointments by some Congress leaders, Mangal said, “People who didn’t stand by the party, are now questioning it. When they left, we stood by the party. Everyone knows my journey and my dedication for the party.”