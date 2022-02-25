AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 24

Like in 2017, Aam Aadmi Party workers have been guarding the EVMs stored in the strong rooms on the Kapurthala road since February 20.

The workers have been deputed on round-the-clock duty by the party and have been sitting under the tents there. Even as the paramilitary forces and the Punjab Police have been deployed at the strong rooms for 18 days, the AAP leaders have said they do not want to leave it on the administration and security forces.

AAP leader and candidate from Jalandhar Cantonment Surinder S Sodhi, who is himself a retired Punjab Police IG, said: “We cannot leave the issue of safety of EVMs like that, so we have deputed our own men. Our volunteers are doing duties there. They sit under the tents and keep on watching the footage from inside the rooms being provided to them via CCTV at the site. They have been instructed to call me or any other senior party leader whenever they suspect any unwanted movement or foul play.”

Today, officials of the district administration visited the site and had called representatives of all parties. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told them: “We have provided waterproof tents, bedding, CCTVs, LED screens and power back up here. Any party which wants to have its own vigil is welcome.”

District Congress Committee (urban) chief Balraj Thakur said: “Our party representatives too had gone to visit strong rooms today upon message by the administration. Our leaders are visiting the area off and on for random checks. So far, we have not deployed workers for 24x7 service. We will discuss it tomorrow, if it is required.”

In Jalandhar, strong rooms have been set up in the office of Directorate of Land Records, Government Meritorious School and Government Arts and Sports College, all in adjoining buildings on the Kapurthala road. The DC said the strong rooms would be opened in the presence of observers and representatives of all parties on March 10, the day of counting of votes.