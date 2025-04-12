DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / AAP’s Balwinder picked as Nawanshahr Municipal Council chief, a post each for SAD, BSP

AAP’s Balwinder picked as Nawanshahr Municipal Council chief, a post each for SAD, BSP

Former Congress MLA alleges violation of civic body bylaws
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:10 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Congress MLA Angad Saini protests along with his supporters in Nawanshahr on Friday.
Advertisement

The elections to top posts of the Municipal Council (MC) were held this noon on Friday. The post of Nawanshahr MC chief was lying vacant for nearly two years. Former Congress MLA Angad Saini said election was conducted in violation of the MC bylaws. He was stopped at the barricades put up outside the office of MC where he and party workers lodged a protest.

Councillor Balwinder Kaur, who shifted from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was picked as the MC chief, Jinder Jit Kaur of the SAD was chosen as the Senior Vice President and Gurmukh Singh North of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was elected as the Junior Vice President of the MC. The three parties had colluded to outdo the Congress which had the maximum number of seven votes in the MC House.

The AAP managed to touch a figure of 10 with four councillors of its own, three of the SAD, two of the BSP (including a councillor and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal) and one Independent. All three candidates elected to the top posts are from the Dalit community.

Advertisement

Angad Saini alleged that the AAP leadership had been using the SAD and the BSP for its vested interests in the town. “It was for the second time that the election was held today. On both the occasions SDM Ravinder Kumar Bansal clearly played along the AAP dictates. As the election was scheduled around three weeks ago, the AAP could not get majority. So, the election was cancelled on the pretext that the SDM was not well. Even today, the SDM got the election process wound up within three minutes. He knew it well that we will protest over the irregularities,” said Angad.

While highlighting irregularities, Angad said, “The notice for the election was to be issued 48 hours ahead, but we got less time. They gave it to us on Wednesday evening. Since Thursday was a public holiday, we could not even go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek reprieve. The election was previously announced only for the post of Senior and Junior Vice Presidents, but they also held election for the post of the President. Our party’s chief Sachin Dewan, who was suspended, is fighting a legal battle in the court against the order.”

Advertisement

The Congress leader said the gates of the MC office were locked after the SDM left. “They did this so that we could not enter the office and expose the AAP for its incomplete exercise regarding passing of resolutions. They also stopped us from entering the venue of Sikhya Kranti event at Nawanshahr school on Monday,” Angad said, while adding that he and party councillors had also met Deputy Commissioner Ankurjit Singh and requested him to provide video clips of the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper