Abducted child recovered within 24 hours, 2 arrested

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 8

The district police have recovered a two-and-a-half-year-old child who was abducted from Beehran village within 24 hours and arrested two persons in this regard.

While addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here today, District Police chief Sartaj Singh Chahal said the child, identified as Anuj, was abducted by a woman and a man on a motorcycle from Beehran on August 6.

Udayveer, a resident of Hazratpur tehsil, Badaun district (UP), lodged a complaint at the Mahilpur police station. Special teams were formed to search for the child. A police party, under the leadership of Baljinder Singh Malhi, SHO of the Mahilpur police station, recovered the abducted child from the house of Saila Khurd resident Jasmine within 24 hours.

He said the police arrested the woman on the charge of kidnapping the child. During interrogation, the woman told that she, along with her brother-in-law Jeeta, had kidnapped the child.

The district police chief said the motorcycle number used in the crime had also been recovered. He said the suspects would be produced in a court to seek their remand. The child was handed over to his parents.

#Hoshiarpur