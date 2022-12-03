Absconder held in Mehatpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

The Mehatpur police arrested an absconder in a November 2017 case today.

Gurdev Singh, alias Nanku, a resident of Dariya Vale Bille village in Mehatpur, who had been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code on November 29, 2017. He had been declared absconder in a theft case by the court.