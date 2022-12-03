Absconder held in Mehatpur

Jalandhar, December 2
The Mehatpur police arrested an absconder in a November 2017 case today.
Gurdev Singh, alias Nanku, a resident of Dariya Vale Bille village in Mehatpur, who had been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code on November 29, 2017. He had been declared absconder in a theft case by the court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’
Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...