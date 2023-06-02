Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a creative abstract writing competition on ‘Emerging trends in science and technology’ in association with Research Consultancy Entrepreneurship Committee (RCEC). The competition aims to provide students with an opportunity to explore and understand the latest developments in the field of science and technology. The competition was open to all undergraduate, postgraduate and research students. The abstracts were evaluated by a panel of experts that included Dr Sonu Dua and Dr Pawanpreet Kaur who judged the students on the basis of content quality, presentation and originality.

DAV institute of engineering inks pact

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) and Punjab Innovation Mission have signed an MoU to work collaboratively to strengthen and promote the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem on the campus. The MoU was signed between Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal DAVIET, and Somveer Anand, CEO and Mission Director, Punjab Innovation Mission. DAVIET and Innovation Mission Punjab will share best practices, knowledge and resources for the better design of new programmes and events in the area of innovation and start-up ecosystem.

Group discussion competition held

The departments of Political Science, Economics, History and Psychology of PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School organised a group discussion on the topic ‘Women empowerment’, in which around 20 students belonging to various streams of Class XI and XII participated. The students had a healthy discussion about successful Indian women like Droupadi Murmu, Kalpana Chawla, and others. Students were taught the true meaning of empowerment and also how to voice their opinion. Principal Pooja Prashar and in-charge of collegiate block Sushma Sharma appreciated the efforts of the faculty members.

lyallpur khalsa students ace exams

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College have performed well in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) Semester-I. Principal of the college Prof Jasreen Kaur said that Mohit, Ankit and Parminder Kaur bagged the 1st, 2nd and 4th positions by getting 164, 154 and 152 marks out of 200 respectively. President of the college governing council Balbir Kaur and principal Jasreen Kaur congratulated the students. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, head, PG Department of Computer Science besides Prof Sandeep Bassi and Prof Navneet Kaur were also present on the occasion.

KMV announces scholarships

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya announced scholarships worth Rs 1 crore for students. KMV grants various scholarships and concessions to facilitate girl students in pursuing their dreams. The college awards scholarship to students scoring 95 per cent marks and above and students achieving top position in the university in any stream. To promote women’s education, KMV has announced concessions to single girl child, students who have lost their parents, single-mother child and the physically challenged. The college also provides free-ship for the wards of martyrs and a concession to students opting for Sanskrit, said Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi.

Education awards at innocent hearts

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains felicitated Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman, Innocent Hearts Group, recently in Chandigarh. Dr Dheeraj Banati, Deputy Director, Expansions, and Udit Jain, Assistant Executive Officer, received the honour on his behalf. A panel discussion on NEP opportunities, challenges in the education sector, brain drain from Punjab and vocational education was held.

World No-Tobacco Day observed

World No-Tobacco Day was observed at Shiv Jyoti Public School. A special morning assembly was conducted. Keshav Thakural gave a speech on the subject. Posters were also displayed by the students of Jagriti House. Principal Parveen Saili addressed the students to make them aware of the ill-effects of tobacco consumption. The students also took a pledge on the occasion. A documentary was shown to the classes IV and X. The activity was performed under the supervision of Kamaljeet Kaur and Parminder Vasran, Jagriti House Masters.

Teachers of seven DAV schools of Punjab Zone B participated in the two-day event. tribune photo

Two-day Capacity-building training

A two-day capacity-building programme was organised for the teachers of seven DAV schools of Punjab Zone B. The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Principal of Police DAV Public School Dr Rashmi Vij. Coordinator Cinny Malhotra was also present. The training programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Dr Vij and cluster head Yogesh Gambhir.