ACS reviews all arrangements

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, March 13

Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab A Venu Prasad on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on March 16 here at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the conference hall, the Additional Chief Secretary emphasised the need for evolving a fool-proof mechanism for making this mega event a huge success. He said all officers must discharge duties assigned to them in a professional manner.

He said any sort of laxity in discharge of duty was unwarranted and undesirable. He said as a number of dignitaries, including Chief Ministers from other states, were also expected to attend the event so every officer must perform their duties diligently.

Likewise, Venu Prasad said lakhs of people from across the state were also expected to attend the event. So, he said proper arrangements would be made to facilitate the dignitaries and other people coming to attend the event.

He further added that the entire nation would be looking towards this mega event so every arrangement must be made in a befitting manner. He asked the officers to pull up their socks for smooth execution of this event. He reviewed the arrangements for parking of vehicles, food and water for the public, stage, power supply, water supply, sanitation, health, law and order, security and others.

Earlier, the ACS paid tributes at the samadhi of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh and his late father Kishan Singh.