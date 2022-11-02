Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 1

Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh held a meeting with officials of the building branch on the MC premises today. The commissioner reportedly discussed concerns regarding some illegally constructed buildings with the officials.

The B&R officials were asked to initiate action against the violators. The building officials demolished come illegally constructed buildings on the Ladowali road. The officials warned that action would be taken over the illegal construction of several other buildings in the days to come.

Another meeting was held today regarding the construction of the town hall building. Several officials and the architect looking after the project, Julie Khanna, were present in the meeting.

No work order has been issued for the project yet as the Jalandhar civic body has been awaiting a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), the officials told the commissioner. Devinder told the officials that an NOC would be obtained this week, following which, a work order would be issued.

Notably, the MC Commissioner has been receiving criticism ever since he took charge four months ago. He has even been accused by many of not performing his duties as several projects have been hanging fire.