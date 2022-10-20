Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Garhshankar, October 19
Anandpur Sahib MP and Congress National Spokesperson Manish Tewari has sought action against the Una-based Modulus Cosmetics for causing severe pollution in the area, resulting in serious health hazards in some parts of his parliamentary constituency.
In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Tewari brought to his notice the three-month long sit-in protest by residents of the surrounding areas, seeking action against the company. He urged the minister to depute a team from the Central Pollution Control Board for an on-spot assessment of the damage caused by the company, and to analyse the health risks involved. The MP stressed that local residents have developed health issues, due to the pollution.
He noted that the District Administration, under the aegis of the Senior Medical Officer, PHC, Poshi, Hoshiarpur, in Mehindwani-Garhshankar, had organised a health camp, and the results were alarming. Out of 523 patients, 82 suffered from pulmonary ailments and breathing problems, 80 suffered from skin diseases, 86 had eye diseases and faced problems with their vision and 275 had general health problems.
“The residents have been suffering as a direct result of the pollution caused by the said factory. Noxious fumes emanating from the factory have made the air toxic,” he wrote in the letter, adding, “The improper disposal of chemical waste has made water unfit for drinking. There is a high risk of cancer as these chemicals are carcinogenic.”
