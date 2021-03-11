Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

The Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, on Sunday launched a special drive to ban entry of heavy vehicles in city from 6 am to 10 pm.

“We will ensure that no heavy vehicles enter in the city during this time for averting any mishap,” said Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor.

He told the cops that if vehicle was violating these norms then they were duty bound to take severest of severe action against them. He said stern action should be taken against erring vehicles as per law so that it act as deterrent for others in the future. He said no one would be allowed to put grave risk to the life and property of residents.

He categorically said senior officers of the police, including him, would be personally supervising this drive aimed at the safety of the residents. Toor said he has asked the officers of the department to conduct surprise checks during the drive for proper implementation of the law.

He also solicited fulsome support and cooperation by the general public in this drive. He said if any vehicle violate the norm or if any officer fails to perform their duty, then people should immediate being the matter in his notice. “I assure you that stern action will be taken against all such erring vehicle owners and cops,” added Toor.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also held meeting with ADCP, ACP, Zone in-charges (four Inspectors and four Sub-Inspectors) to disseminate the message down the line.