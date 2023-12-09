Act tough against those involved in illegal sand mining, says DC

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 8

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner NPS Randhawa responded promptly to complaints regarding illegal sand mining and conducted a thorough inspection in Talwandi Sibu. The complaints indicated unauthorised activities carried out by local miscreants, prompting the DC to take immediate action.

Accompanied by Nawanshahr SDM Shivraj Singh Bal and officials from the Mining Department, the Deputy Commissioner personally visited the sites to assess the extent of the reported illegal sand mining. Upon witnessing the small-scale mining operations, primarily involving tractor-trailers, he expressed concern over the illegal activities.

In response to the situation, he directed the Junior Engineer (JE) of the Mining Department to take strict action against those involved in the illegal sand mining. The JE has been asked to submit a comprehensive action-taken report to the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the earliest.

Addressing the media during the inspection, Randhawa said: “The government is intolerant to any form of criminal nuisance, especially activities that jeopardise the environment and violate the law. Initiation of small-scale illegal sand mining by miscreants through tractor-trailers is a serious matter that requires immediate intervention.”

He emphasised the commitment of the administration to curb such illicit practices and assured that stringent measures would be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He urged people to cooperate with the authorities in reporting any suspicious activities related to illegal sand mining, underscoring the importance of collective efforts to preserve natural resources and maintain the rule of law.

