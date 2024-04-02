Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 1

To conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, a meeting was held with officials of the Excise Department and district bottling plants under the leadership of District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Hoshiarpur Surendra Lamba.

The District Electoral Officer and the SSP directed police officers and the Excise Department to work together as a team and act tough so that the flow of illegal liquor can be stopped during the elections.

She said if illegal liquor was recovered anywhere and its links were connected to the district, strict action should be taken against the guilty persons. She said monitoring should be maintained at inter-district and inter-state borders. Strict action should be taken against those preparing illegal liquor.

Komal Mittal asked officials to keep vigil on dilapidated buildings, marriage palaces, warehouses and other suspicious places where liquor can be stored. She also urged people that if they have any information regarding illegal liquor anywhere, they should inform the police or the Excise Department. The identity of the person giving information would be kept confidential. If liquor or any other intoxicant was being distributed to influence voters, it should also be reported immediately.

Polling officer raises voter awareness

Hoshiarpur: In a series of SVEEP activities to make voters aware of their right to franchise, Preet Kohli, District Nodal Officer for SVEEP-cum-Assistant Director, Youth Services, raised the flame of voter awareness in a unique way. While he appealed to employees of the Punjab Roadways to exercise their right to vote at the bus stand in Hoshiarpur, he also boarded various buses and played the tambourine, administering them the oath to cast their vote. Preet said SVEEP nodal officers were visiting different places to spread awareness among people and he was confident that the efforts would yield positive results.

