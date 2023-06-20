Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 30

Two years after he went through a harrowing ordeal in Chandigarh for the recruitment for the post of Member, Child Welfare Committee, Jalandhar, disability activist and advocate Vivek Joshi (43), who has recently been appointed a member of the State Advisory Board for Disabilities, has finally had his moment of triumph.

Life has come full circle for the activist who has fought countless battles to ensure respect and dignity for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Jalandhar, Punjab and in the country.

On the State Advisory Board for Disabilities, Joshi shares space with Amarjit Singh Anand, Joshi’s mentor and guide, who is an expert member on the same panel and has been nominated for a second term. The duo’s spot on the board was announced through a notification issued on May 26.

For Vivek Joshi, who is affected by 100 per cent cerebral palsy and is wheechair bound, the fight has been full of repeated ordeals where he had to stand up for his ‘dignity’. Among giants whom he has called out for the treatment meted out the diffrently abled include — Air India and Amazon. He hogged national headlines in 2018 when he was harassed by Air India after the airline’s refusal to let him board a flight along with his wheelchair until he paid extra charge for it, and made him wait for too long.

He also found himself in the middle of a feud with Amazon after the company delivered a damaged wheelchair to him. Air India later apologised and Amazon refunded Rs 50,000 for his wheelchair. Through his NGO Madhav Sewa Society, he also takes up issues of differently abled children and students. In 2021 he had to undergo the ordeal of getting interviewed in ground floor corridor and relieve himself in a car, because of a broken lift and absence of a ramp to access the first floor office of Social Security and Women and Child Development in Chandigarh. He had applied for the post for Member, Child Welfare Committee, Jalandhar.

On making the panel, Joshi says, “I don’t feel this is a victory. Bahut saara kaam karna baki hai (A lot of work has to be done). We are working with the hope that people and the government will be sensitised regarding disbilities. I’m just happy that at least now we can talk of people who face injustices. Often, if its not highlighted, people don’t even get to know that discrimination is happening.”

Speaking on the 2021 incident, Joshi said, “At that time I thought “India mein rehna bekar hai” basic human rights nahi hai” (It is vain to live in India. There are no basic human rights here.) If we feel humiliation when we have to relieve ourselves in the car because there are no disabled friendly washrooms. The behaviour of junior officials is also humiliating. But I can say its a positive change when people like us are listened to. Now I can speak at the state level.”

Activist Amarjit Singh Anand said, “It is empowering to have more members to make our voices heard. Our goal is 100 per cent access and reach for disbaled in all public sector buildings and pensions on par with centre.”