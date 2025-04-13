DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Actor-director Rakesh Bedi conducts one-act play, theatre workshop at LPU

Actor-director Rakesh Bedi conducts one-act play, theatre workshop at LPU

Film actor and noted director Rakesh Bedi took centre-stage at Lovely Professional University (LPU) for a spellbinding one-man performance of the critically acclaimed play, “Massage”, presented by Prarik Arts Theatre. A satirical yet soul-stirring narrative penned by legendary playwright Vijay...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
LPU Pro-Chancellor Dr Rashmi Mittal and Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu felicitate actor-director Rakesh Bedi in Phagwara on Saturday.
Advertisement

Film actor and noted director Rakesh Bedi took centre-stage at Lovely Professional University (LPU) for a spellbinding one-man performance of the critically acclaimed play, “Massage”, presented by Prarik Arts Theatre. A satirical yet soul-stirring narrative penned by legendary playwright Vijay Tendulkar, it is a compelling blend of humour, drama and social commentary.

For two hours, Bedi captivated the audience by seamlessly transitioning into 24 distinct characters, each brought to life with remarkable nuances and expression. The play chronicled the journey of Happy Kumar, a man aspiring to make it big in the film industry, only to find himself working as the fourth assistant director to a filmmaker specialising in sleazy cinema. Through Kumar’s experiences, the audience was taken on a poignant exploration of the darker corners of society, all told with Bedi’s signature wit and emotional depth.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of LPU, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of LPU and HR Singla, Director General of LPU. Rakesh Bedi also conducted an exclusive theatre workshop for students from the School of Liberal and Creative Arts of the university. Students received personalised feedback and tips from the veteran, who also shared anecdotes from his illustrious four-decade career in theatre, film and television.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper