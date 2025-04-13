Actor-director Rakesh Bedi conducts one-act play, theatre workshop at LPU

Film actor and noted director Rakesh Bedi took centre-stage at Lovely Professional University (LPU) for a spellbinding one-man performance of the critically acclaimed play, “Massage”, presented by Prarik Arts Theatre. A satirical yet soul-stirring narrative penned by legendary playwright Vijay Tendulkar, it is a compelling blend of humour, drama and social commentary.

For two hours, Bedi captivated the audience by seamlessly transitioning into 24 distinct characters, each brought to life with remarkable nuances and expression. The play chronicled the journey of Happy Kumar, a man aspiring to make it big in the film industry, only to find himself working as the fourth assistant director to a filmmaker specialising in sleazy cinema. Through Kumar’s experiences, the audience was taken on a poignant exploration of the darker corners of society, all told with Bedi’s signature wit and emotional depth.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of LPU, Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of LPU and HR Singla, Director General of LPU. Rakesh Bedi also conducted an exclusive theatre workshop for students from the School of Liberal and Creative Arts of the university. Students received personalised feedback and tips from the veteran, who also shared anecdotes from his illustrious four-decade career in theatre, film and television.