Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Jalandhar, May 10

Congress MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Kotli suffered injuries as the car he was travelling in met with an accident this evening at Dhahan Kaleran in Nawanshahr.

Kotli has reportedly suffered fractures in his two ribs and right leg and has been admitted to Johal Hospital in Jalandhar. The accident occurred around 7:30 pm when Kotli was returning from Chandigarh. A bus moving ahead of Kotli’s car applied brakes at an intersection of Dhahan Kaleran village. The driver of the car took a side. In a bid to prevent the car from hitting two students riding Activa by that side, it hit the divider.

While Kotli’s driver and gunman are safe, his personal assistant, too, has suffered injuries in one arm. The doctors at the hospital said that Kotli was safe and he was under treatment.

