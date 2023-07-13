Adampur sub-division: Poor drain upkeep to blame for overflow, damage to fields

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 12

Negligence in drain maintenance in the Adampur sub-division has sparked a series of challenges for local farmers, with rainwater wreaking havoc on their fields.

The drain, which originates from Mohalla Sagra in Adampur, serves as a vital conduit for rainwater from neighbouring villages, including Kadiana, Pandori Nijhar, Najka and Sarobad, as well as wastewater from various mohallas within Adampur. However, years of neglect have left the drain choked with dense vegetation, exacerbating the situation.

As there was heavy rainfall in the region in the recent days, strain on the overloaded drain became increasingly evident, causing it to overflow. Consequently, copious amounts of rainwater is seeping into agricultural fields, dealing a severe blow to crop yields and leaving farmers grappling with significant losses.

Amardeep, a distressed farmer, shared the ruinous impact on his vegetable crops, particularly ghia and ramatori varieties. The initial damage caused by the downpour was amplified by the drain’s inadequate cleaning, culminating in complete destruction of his hard-earned harvest.

The repercussions extend beyond crop loss as people residing alongside the neglected drain have been forced to confront the alarming presence of venomous creatures invading their homes.

“Unsanitary conditions resulting from stagnant water and debris within the drain have created a breeding ground for such hazardous insects, putting the local population at risk”, said Harminder Singh. In light of the mounting challenges, farmers and locals are now raising their voices in unison, calling for immediate action from the authorities.

“The demand is clear: prompt and thorough cleaning of the Adampur drain to alleviate our plight and safeguard the region’s future,” said Ram Kumar, a farmer.

He said if the authorities concerned failed to address the issue, it could have far-reaching consequences for the agricultural sector.