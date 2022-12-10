ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

As many as 33,556 patients have taken benefit of advanced healthcare services in the past four months across all six Aam Aadmi Clinics in Jalandhar.

Chairing a review meeting here at the District Administrative Complex, Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Mahajan said between August and November 2022 around 33,556 OPDs were conducted in Aam Aadmi Clinics, comprising 5,340 OPDs at Rajan Colony, 7,169 at Kabir Vihar, 7,264 at Alawalpur, 4,058 at Rasulpur, 5,062 at Pharwala, and 4,662 OPDs at Pasla.

Likewise, laboratory tests have been conducted for 1,809 patients, comprising 299, 382, 595, 174, 145, and 214 at the abovementioned clinics, respectively. Meanwhile, the ADC also reviewed the progress of the upgrade of existing health centres in line with the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Raman Sharma said healthcare services at 48 health centres would be upgraded on a par with Aam Aadmi Clinics. He further mentioned that all line departments were making concerted efforts to upgrade infrastructure at these centres so that better healthcare services could be started within the given timeframe.