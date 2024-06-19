ADC for maintaining hygiene standards at food establishments

Tribune News Service

Banga, June 18

In a significant move to bolster food safety and hygiene standards across the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Verma chaired a pivotal meeting of the Food Safety Committee today. The meeting focused on stringent measures to enhance food safety and address public health concerns. It was attended by Banga Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikramjit Singh Panthey, Assistant Commissioner Gurleen Kaur and other officials.

Verma underscored the importance of maintaining high hygiene standards in all food-related establishments, including restaurants, shops, and markets. He mandated regular and thorough inspections to identify and remove expired or unsafe food items, ensuring consumer safety. To enforce these standards, a joint inspection team, including members of the police department, will be formed.

In addition to these measures, the committee resolved to enhance public awareness regarding food safety. A dedicated helpline will be established to report food safety concerns and provide information to the public. Furthermore, information and materials will be developed and distributed to educate residents.

Verma issued a directive for strict action against any establishments found violating food safety regulations. This includes penalties and other corrective measures to ensure compliance and accountability within the community.

