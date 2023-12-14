ADC inspects MC office in Nawanshahr

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 13

In a proactive move to ensure administrative efficiency, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Varma conducted a routine inspection at the Municipal Committee (MC) office at Nawanshahr. The inspection aimed at assessing the functioning of the office and the attendance of officials.

During the inspection, Rajiv Varma observed that some officials were not present at their designated workstations. Expressing concern over this lapse, he promptly directed the preparation of a report highlighting the absentees and their reasons for non-attendance.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner made it clear that if the reasons provided for absence were found to be invalid, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.

He said: “Accountability is paramount and officials must be held responsible for their actions. If the reasons for non-attendance are not valid, chargesheets will be filed against the officials concerned.”

