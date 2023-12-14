ADC inspects MC office in Nawanshahr

Phagwara, December 13
In a proactive move to ensure administrative efficiency, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Varma conducted a routine inspection at the Municipal Committee (MC) office at Nawanshahr. The inspection aimed at assessing the functioning of the office and the attendance of officials.
During the inspection, Rajiv Varma observed that some officials were not present at their designated workstations. Expressing concern over this lapse, he promptly directed the preparation of a report highlighting the absentees and their reasons for non-attendance.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner made it clear that if the reasons provided for absence were found to be invalid, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.
He said: “Accountability is paramount and officials must be held responsible for their actions. If the reasons for non-attendance are not valid, chargesheets will be filed against the officials concerned.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...