ADC reviews works in flood-prone areas

Jalandhar, June 10
Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen on Friday said all flood protection works, worth Rs 4.68 crore, along the Sutlej would be completed by June 30 in the district. Reviewing the ongoing works in flood-prone areas, the ADC said these works were being carried out on war footing in Ismailpur, Bhanewal, Talwan drain, Kot Badal Kalan drain, Tehang drain, Danewal and other areas of the district.
He said under the Phagwara drainage division (Jalandhar), works worth Rs 3.04 crore were being run besides, an amount of Rs 1.68 crore was being spent in Jalandhar drainage division to strengthen bandhs. Sareen told the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to monitor the progress of the construction, cleaning and strengthening all vulnerable points.
The ADC said no stone must be left unturned to ensure a fool-proof mechanism for strengthening weak points so that people do not face any sort of inconvenience during the upcoming rainy season.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...