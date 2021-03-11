ADC reviews works in flood-prone areas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen on Friday said all flood protection works, worth Rs 4.68 crore, along the Sutlej would be completed by June 30 in the district. Reviewing the ongoing works in flood-prone areas, the ADC said these works were being carried out on war footing in Ismailpur, Bhanewal, Talwan drain, Kot Badal Kalan drain, Tehang drain, Danewal and other areas of the district.

He said under the Phagwara drainage division (Jalandhar), works worth Rs 3.04 crore were being run besides, an amount of Rs 1.68 crore was being spent in Jalandhar drainage division to strengthen bandhs. Sareen told the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to monitor the progress of the construction, cleaning and strengthening all vulnerable points.

The ADC said no stone must be left unturned to ensure a fool-proof mechanism for strengthening weak points so that people do not face any sort of inconvenience during the upcoming rainy season.