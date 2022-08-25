Additional counter set up at seva kendra for e-stamp papers

Jalandhar, August 24
The Jalandhar administration has set up an additional counter at type-1 seva kendra to provide maximum e-stamp papers to people amid rising demand of the stamps after the scrapping of manual stamp papers.
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the district administration was committed to facilitating maximum people visiting seva kendra to get e-stamp papers, thereby an additional counter has been set up here to ease the burden on the existing single counter. He further mentioned that there has been a massive demand for e-stamp papers after the state government scrapped all manual stamps prohibiting its use for various services.
Earlier, a single counter was catering to the needs of people seeking e-stamps; now two counters would be providing stamp papers to visitors. The single counter was serving a little over 100 people a day and after the inception of the second counter this capacity would be doubled, which would be a major relief to people. People can visit type-1 Seva Kendra situated at the district administrative complex between 8 am and 6 pm to buy these e-stamp papers.
