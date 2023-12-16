Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

The sitting District Bar Association (DBA) president of Jalandhar got a second term in office as he won with a handsome margin in the elections held today.

A young lawyer, he remains the favourite of most people from his fraternity for taking stands on various issues, including that on shifting of the judicial court complex to the Nangal Shama area, around 8 km from the current location. He was facing competition from incumbent secretary, Tejinder Dhaliwal, and Kapil Batra, who has been an active DBA member in the past.

Pritpal Singh was elected as the DBA secretary. Parshotam S Kapoor won the post of senior vice-president and Harpreet Singh was declared winner for the post of junior vice-president. Gurcharan Singh was elected as joint secretary and Simran Chadha as assistant secretary of the DBA.

Rajbir Singh wins triangular contest

Kapurthala: Advocate Rajbir Singh Bawa won the triangular contest for the post of the District Bar Association (DBA) president here on Friday. Satinder Singh Khinda was elected for the post of secretary and Piyush Manchanda bagged maximum votes for the post of vice-president of the DBA. Kamaljit Singh Gosal was elected unopposed for the post of the joint secretary.

Nearly, 95 per cent of voter turnout was recorded this year as the month-long canvassing by candidates continued till the last minute of the polling. Returning Officer SS Malhi said out of 255 registered voters, 241 advocates exercised their right to franchise in the election.

Rajbir Singh Bawa defeated his nearest rival and sitting DBA president Suresh Kalia with a margin of 62 votes. Rajbir Singh polled 137 votes while Suresh Kalia bagged 75 votes. The third contesting candidate Karanpal Singh Chadha got only 26 votes.

Satinder Singh Khinda recorded victory over his rival candidate Deepika Sheetal whom he defeated with a margin of 54 votes. Piyush Manchanda defeated his rival candidate Paramjit Kaur Kahlon with a margin of 79 votes.