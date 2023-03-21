Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

To give out a strong message to anti-social elements as well as to instil confidence among the masses, DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena led a massive flag march consisting of armed district police and CAPF contingents.

Starting from the old SSP office, the march covered the old city from railway road to Arya Samaj Road, Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Garshankar Road, Mehndipur, Kulam Road to Chandigarh Chowk, here.

Interacting with the media persons before leading the armed forces’ march, the Deputy Commissioner Randhawa said the main motive of the flag march was to instil a sense of security and maintenance of law and order among the residents in wake of the action against anti-social elements.

He said the district police led by SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena were taking out flag marches continuously for the last three days to create fear among the anti-social elements so that nobody could dare to disturb the peaceful environment in the district.

He added that we should not rely on fake news and support the administration by posing faith in the police force.

SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena while issuing warning to the anti-social elements said that the district police was committed to maintain peace and harmony in the district at every cost. “We are patrolling round the clock to assure the people of our vigilance and presence,” said the SSP adding that nobody will be spared if he dares to cause any kind of trouble in the district.

He added that the district police had taken 10 suspects under preventive arrest.

While addressing a meeting of peace committee, in which, representatives of all the religions were present, DC Randhawa insisted on strengthening social fabric, cautioned the members of the nefarious designs of rumor mongers.

Terming social media an effective mode of information these days and that it is flooded with fake and misleading information too, he exhorted the society members to cooperate with the administration in keeping the district peaceful.

He said the people with righteous and rational thoughts should forward the message of the administration across the district.

SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena while addressing the members said that so far no law and order problem has arisen in the district.

He also shared important contact numbers of the district police and asked the members to intimate police immediately of any suspicious activity in their surroundings. He said that anyone can share any type of sensitive information or seek clarification about any fake news by dialing district police control room numbers; 95646-95646, 01823-226524 and his personal number 96806-61109 immediately.

Representatives from the society, included Lalit Mohan Pathak, Gurcharan Arora, Gopal Sharda, Mohinder Singh Hussainpuri, assured the administration of the full cooperation from their side to maintain the hard earned peace of the state.