Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

The district administration has strictly implemented the e-stamping facility for the registration of properties. To curtail malpractice of selling of old stamp papers, the district administration has seized manual sale registers from all stamp vendors across the district so that no one can issue old stamp papers to anyone in previous dates. Likewise, the old stamps have also been taken back from the vendors and the refund would be credited to their bank accounts after a thorough procedure.

Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Jaspreet Singh said vide a notification of the Punjab Government, stamp paper for all denominations were made to be sold through only the e-stamping system in the state. He further said now e-stamping for all denominations had been rolled out in the state to facilitate people. He said the state government had recently amended the Punjab e-stamp Rules, 2014, to start online e-stamping.

Jaspreet Singh said the online option of e-stamping was running successfully in other states and the online version of e-stamp certificate could also be printed on plain paper. He said as in the offline version, the online version will also have a 2D barcode, so that there was no issue regarding the security of stamp paper. He said for the convenience of residents and in consonance of the directions of the state government, it has been decided to start an online option of e-Stamp certificate as per which now residents of state can get e-Stamp certificate.

The DC said the move was taken to check fraudulent practices in property registration and issuance of power of attorneys. He said this move would benefit the public and help enhance the revenue of the government.