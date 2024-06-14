Administration to distribute saplings at 181 polling booths

Jalandhar, June 13
Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal today urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to play an active role in the socio-economic development of Jalandhar district.
During a meeting with representatives of prominent NGOs, Dr Aggarwal commended their involvement in spreading awareness among voters and facilitation during the recently held Lok Sabha elections.
He invited NGOs to join a major plantation drive aimed at transforming Jalandhar into a clean and green district. He announced an ambitious plan to plant 4.5 million saplings during the monsoon season, emphasising on the significant role NGOs could play in this environmental initiative.
The administration would distribute saplings among voters across 181 polling booths during the upcoming bye-election in Jalandhar West Assembly constituency as part of the green initiative.
The DC also called upon NGOs to collaborate with the administration in initiatives aimed at eradicating social inequalities. Inderdev Minhas, secretary, Red Cross Society, along with representatives of various social organisations, attended the meeting.
