Admn deputes 39 instructors to teach yoga in Hoshiarpur district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 8

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has said that yoga classes are being started at various places in the district under the ‘CM Di Yogshala’ programme. The DC gave instructions to the SDMs and other officials of the district today through videoconferencing so as to create awareness.

Under the scheme, certified yoga teachers will teach yoga free of cost to a group of people. People will be given free yoga education at the place of their choice such as park etc. If a person has space available for a yoga class and has a group of at least 20-25 people, the Punjab government will send a trained yoga instructor to their home. She said that those who want to take advantage of these classes can give a missed call on the toll-free number 7669400500 or by logging in to the yogshala portal cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in.

She said that two yoga trainers had been sent for Bhunga, three for Dasuya, four for Garhshankar, two for Hajipur, four for Mukerian, two for Mahilpur, two for Tanda, three for Talwara, four for Chabbewal and 13 yoga teachers have been given for Hoshiarpur. According to the DC, it was mandatory for every yoga trainer to conduct five classes a day.

#Hoshiarpur