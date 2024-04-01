Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

In order to instil a sense of security among voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, paramilitary forces and Punjab Police took out a flag march in areas falling under the Central constituency here today. SDM Jalandhar-1 Jai Inder Singh and ACP Central Nirmal Singh led the flag march.

The flag march, which started from Jyoti Chowk, culminated at Workshop Chowk after covering several areas. Division number 2 and 4 police teams were also part of the flag march.

The SDM mentioned that the administration was duty-bound to maintain peace and law and order in the city. He said no anti-social element would be allowed to disturb peace. Through these flag marches, they want to reassure the public of the commitment of the administration, police and paramilitary forces to conduct the elections fairly and without any intimidation or fear.

