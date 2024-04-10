Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

Our Correspondent

Talwara, April 9

Komal Mittal, District Magistrate, Hoshiarpur, has formed a team under the chairmanship of SDM Mukerian Ashok Kumar. The team, which includes Tehsildar Mukerian Amritveer Singh and Naib Tehsildar Talwara Sukhwinder Singh, will take action on continuous complaints regarding illegal mining taking place in the Kandi area. On behalf of the police administration, SHO in-charge Talwara Harjinder Singh, Mukerian Inspector Pramod Kumar and Hajipur police official Pankaj Kumar were also in the team, besides members from the Mining Department, including Sandeep Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer-cum-Assistant District Mining Officer Dasuya, Forest Range Talwara-2 Officer Lakhwinder Singh, Block Officer Sukhdev Raj and ASI Naresh Kumar.

The team today raided stone crushers falling under the Talwara and Hajipur police stations and found a unit in Baringali village involved in illegal mining. Sandeep Kumar, Sub-Divisional Mining Officer-cum-Assistant District Mining Officer at Hajipur police station, got a case registered against unidentified persons for illegal mining in Handwal village falling under the Hajipur police station. SDM Mukerian Ashok Kumar warned the owners of stone crushers and said in Kandi area, anyone found involved in illegal mining would not be spared.

#Hoshiarpur #Illegal Mining