Admn should not be misled by individuals, says UK MP Dhesi

Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 4

"It is incumbent upon those in the administration and the government to be made sure they are not misled by individuals, who are making allegations against anybody."

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said this here today, a day after he was stopped by the immigration authorities at the Amritsar airport for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday, over allegations that he did not have an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

The Amritsar airport incident happened within a year of similar demands raised by an organisation, which had sought the cancellation of Dhesi's OCI, alleging that he participated in anti-India activities.

Dhesi said, "People from different political viewpoints continue with their assertions. However, it is not correct when some unscrupulous individuals paint everybody with the same brush or portray one particular issue as pre-eminent. Lots of similar trolling by fake troll factoy on socia media, has already been exposed by us."

He added, "When you are raising a voice on human rights issues of Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Myanmar, there are some people who commend you and others label you as anti-national. It's incumbent on all of us to stand up on rights violations. Being a Sikh, its my job."

The 44-year-old Slough MP and Shadow Minister for Rail, who was Britain's first turbaned Sikh MP in 2017, hails from Raipur Pharala village in Jalandhar. Politician Paramjit Singh Raipur is the uncle of Dhesi.

Paramjit said, "Our kids are settled in the UK and they make it a point to come home every year. Dhesi comes to India every year to meet the family."

