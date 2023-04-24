Admn starts drive to exhort persons with disabilities to vote

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

The Jalandhar District Administration has launched a unique drive to encourage persons with disabilities (PWD) and persons aged above 100 years to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 10.

Divulging the details, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the election staff have embarked on a special drive to deliver ‘DC Suneha’ (a message from DC) to all 10,526 PWD voters as well as 444 voters aged above 100 years under which they are being appealed to exercise their right to franchise on the poll day. Voters are being apprised about all the arrangements made by the district administration assist PWD and old-age voters during the polls.

‘DC Suneha’ The election staff have embarked on a special drive to deliver ‘DC Suneha’ (a message from DC) to all 10,526 persons with disabilities voters as well as 444 voters aged above 100

DC Jaspreet Singh said facilities such as pick-and-drop, queue-less voting, wheelchairs, ramps, among other things, would be made available for the voters

Giving more information, the DC said that in order to facilitate these voters the administration has also launched the mobile apps namely Saksham and voter helpline which can be downloaded from play store, through which such voters could apply for the any sort of assistance from the district administration while exercising their franchise.

He further added that facilities like pick-and-drop, queue-less voting, wheelchairs, ramps, among other things, would be made available for the voters so that they do not find any difficulty in cast their votes.

He said that the administration is already in the process of installing ramps, ensuring the availability of wheelchairs and having helpers at all polling booths.