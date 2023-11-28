Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, Nov 27

After a clash and firing incident between Nihangs and the Kapurthala police, Gurpurb was celebrated peacefully at Sultanpur Lodhi today. The administration has now decided to go ahead with the ‘mohalla’ celebrations.

There was an uncertainty over the celebrations as two Nihang groups - Baba Budha Dal, led by Nihang Balbir Singh, and Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal, led by Nihang Maan Singh, - have been on a collision course over taking control of Gurdwara Akal Bunga here.

Since 19 Nihangs of the Maan Singh group are behind bars since the day of clash and there have been allegations that the police have favoured Nihang Balbir Singh’s jatha, the administration was fearing some backlash.

As the jatha of Maan Singh has now left the town and Nihang Balbir Singh is here to take the lead for the event, administration officials are now confident that the event could be held under tight security arrangements.

‘Mohalla’ is an annual ritual, a day after Guru Nanak Dev’s Gurpurb here, wherein Nihang jathas showcase their horse riding skills and various daredevilry skills.

