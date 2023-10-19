Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh, on Wednesday, informed that in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, 17 temporary licences will be issued following a draw for the temporary storage and sale of firecrackers at places specified by the competent authority.

The DC said the draw will be held for temporary licences at Kapurthala and Phagwara sub-divisions — two each for Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath and one for Dhillwan.

He said that persons who want to get the licence can submit their applications at the service centres (Seva Kendra) in the district till 4 pm on October 25. Along with applications, applicants were also asked to submit identity cards and self-declaration forms compulsorily along with the application. He said that the application forms are available on the Punjab Government website www.punjab.gov.in and at Seva Kendras, which can be obtained by paying a fee of Rs 100.

The DC said licences will be given by a draw of lots only from among the applications received by the specified date and time. The draw will be held on October 27 at 11 am in the meeting hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala.

#Kapurthala