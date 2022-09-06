Admn to now issue licences for swings

Jalandhar, September 5
After the incident of a swing crash at a fair in Mohali last evening, the district administration has got vigilant over similar big rides being installed in Jalandhar in view of the forthcoming Sodal Mela here.
Even though the three-day fair will start on Friday, the ride owners are already in the process of installing them here around the Sodal Temple. The Deputy Commissioner on Monday announced that no such rides would be allowed to operate without the requisite approval and inspection of the XENs from the departments, including the PWD. The XENs will check all these rides for safety and issue licences and only then these rides would be allowed to operate.
Claiming that he cannot allow a tragedy similar to the one that occured in Mohali to re-occur. “We need to be extra cautious. I am in the process of issuing orders under Section 144 of the Crimnal Procedure Code in this regard”, said Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh.
Meanwhile, the district administration has announced a local holiday in all government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutes on September 9 on account of the mela.
