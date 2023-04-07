Adopt healthy lifestyle, pupils exhorted

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

An awareness seminar was held at Meritorious School, Jalandhar, to mark World Health Day. Addressing the seminar, epidemiologist Dr Shobhna Bansal said this year the theme of the day was ‘Health for All’. She said the primary aim of the day was to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. She appealed to students to avoid junk food and exercise daily.