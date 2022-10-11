Advisory on sale & storage of crackers out

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has issued detailed orders under section 144 of the CrPC ahead of the Diwali festival regarding storage, sale and bursting of crackers.

DCP Ankur Gupta issued the orders that no person should sell crackers from any unlicensed premises. According to the order, the sale of crackers would only be allowed at the licensed shops set up at the Burlton Park. The orders further stated that the crackers should not be burst in silence zones — Hospitals, Educational Institutions, Suchi Pind and within five hundred yards of oil terminals.

As per the orders, there will be a complete ban on sale of imported crackers in the form of toys or electric goods.

On Diwali, bursting crackers is allowed from 8 pm to

10 pm. On Gurpurab, it would be allowed from 4 am to 5 am and from 9.00 pm to 10 pm. These orders will remain in force till April 9, 2023.