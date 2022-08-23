African peddler held with drugs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phagwara police arrested an African resident with 10-gm heroin and 250 intoxicant tablets on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said the accused, Frank Chibueze, of Lagous in West Africa was nabbed by the police when he was walking near the local Civil Hospital. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. OC

Group of artistes attacked, robbed

Phagwara: Some unidentified bike-borne armed assailants reportedly attacked a group of artistes and thrashed them. The accused damaged their vehicle and two mobile phones, snatched Rs 33,000 and managed to flee near Basant Nagar on Saturday. The injured, identified as Riha of Garhshankar, Bobby and Jyoti of local Mansa Devi Nagar, have been admitted to a local civil hospital. Victim Jyoti said they were returning from a programme in Nangal Kherra village when the assailants struck and committed the crime. The police has registered a case, said SP Mukhtiar Rai. OC

Ludhiana resident held for robbery

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a Ludhiana village resident on the charge of robbing a petrol pump salesman of cash. Malsian police post in-charge Nirmal Singh said the accused, Sukhchain Singh, was a resident of Dhamal village in Ludhiana. A resident of Malsian village had complained to the police that five unidentified men in a car came to his petrol pump at the village on August 9 and attacked the salesman with clubs and snatched Rs 33,000 from him. A case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code, was registered against the accused persons. OC

One booked for land sale fraud

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a Professor Colony resident, the police registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC against Rakesh Kumar of Khalwara Gate on the charges of cheating a person in a land sale/purchase matter. The police are investing the matter. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Six booked for selling drugs

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked six Ferozepur villagers on the charge of selling drugs in Jalandhar villages. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the accused had been identified as Piara Singh, Dalbir Singh, Dara Singh, Rinku, Balwindar Singh and Gurjant Singh, all residents of Varra Kali Ren (Tarewal) village in Ferozepur. A case has been registered. OC

2 rob woman of Rs 20,000

Nurmahal: Two bike-borne miscreants on Monday snatched a purse from a woman coming out from a bank branch. Kuldip Kaur, a head teacher at a Kot Badal Khan village private school, complained to the police that she was coming out from a bank after withdrawing money when two miscreants snatched her purse containing Rs 20,000. SHO Hardev Preet Singh said a probe was on.