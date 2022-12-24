After 2 yrs of lull, buzz back on playgrounds

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 23

Two years of gloom and no sporting activity on the playgrounds came to an end this year. Like everything else, the Covid-19 pandemic had brought to a halt all sporting activities — be it in schools, colleges or at any level across the state; but in 2022, playgrounds and sporting arenas came back to life with the holding of old and new tournaments and some high-profile sporting extravaganzas as well.

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’, a three-month-long ambitious sports fair organised by the state government, was the highlight of the year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann threw the games open with much fanfare and celebrations in Jalandhar. Mann trying his hands at volleyball on the day the games commenced grabbed eyeballs and public attention. A contingent of the 16 Arjuna awardees and sportspersons of the state handing a (baton) from hand to hand was the highlight of the Punjab games.

Sports lovers, too, came forward as usual to keep the legacy of legends alive. The 22nd edition of Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Hockey Tournament was held after two years. Olympian Mohinder Munshi was a penalty expert who had great stamina. Unfortunately, he died at 24 due to jaundice. Apart from keeping the memory of the great alive, the tournament helps spot talent under the age of 19. Another such event is Surjit Hockey tournament, which is organised every year as a tribute to exploits of former Olympian Surjit Singh Randhawa on the field. The 39th edition saw the participation of top teams from across the country.

Students returned to sporting activities

Games at school, block, district and state levels were held to engage students in meaningful activities and give budding players a chance to showcase their talent. However, teachers expressed disappointment at not being given funds to manage things properly.

No funds for table tennis court

A table tennis court at Hansraj stadium is in a dire need of a makeover. When the Congress was in power, the then Finance Minister had promised Rs 50 lakh for its renovation. Table Tennis Association members said: “The court requires a major work. We have approached the authorities a number of times, but to date we haven’t received the promised funds.”

Loss of Dhyan Chand awardee olympian

In June this year, Oympian and recipient of Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement Varinder Singh breathed his last in Jalandhar. He was 75. Varinder had also given training to the Tokyo Olympics fame Gurjit Kaur, who had scored several goals. His death was a major loss for sports fraternity, his friends had said