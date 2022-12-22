After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 21

According to the survey report that was compiled by the Municipal Corporation, updated population of the city has come out to be approximately 8,75,000. According to the survey, there has been a decline in population. As per the 2011 census, the population of the city was 9,16,735.

Survey again... We will have to do a survey again in some areas where there could be problem, only then will we be able to get to the conclusion if the data is right or not. Senior MC official

The officials have said that a sample survey will be organised to check if the report is correct or not.

“Trends say it should have increased this time, but, instead there is a decline. We will have to look into every factor,” a senior official said.

The official added that this report cannot be considered ‘final yet’. “We will have to conduct a survey again in some areas where there could be a problem, only then will we be able to get to the conclusion if the data is right or not,” they informed.

It had taken more than two months for the MC to carry out the survey and when the results came out on Tuesday, the figures came out to be shocking and unbelievable; and thus, it is suspected that it might be incorrect. Officials were in a fix as to how it could be possible.

Notably, a private agency was specially hired for the work and as many as 72 employees were working daily and visiting door-to-door to carry out the survey.

It is being seen as a hurdle in the way of the elections that are due next year. The city is expected to have 85 wards now. The survey was done ahead of the MC elections that are scheduled to be held next year. The population of the city as per the 2011 census is 9,16,735, of which Scheduled Castes account for 2,84,516.

Survey shows decline by over 40K