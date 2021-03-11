After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

Authorities allow schools to continue with offline classes till May 30

Students of Government Primary School use leaves to cover their heads to save themselves from scorching heat while returning home on a sunny day in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

After the state government flip-flopped on its orders, allowing schools to continue with offline classes till May 30, many schools that had either postponed their examinations to July or had put them on online mode have again asked students to gear up for the exams from the next week through offline mode.

Plans of students, parents upset

The shift of the school orders, which got necessitated after the revised government orders passed late last night, has upset plans of many students and their parents. Since some schools had ordered online classes or exams from Monday onwards, the students had started taking it easy.

This shift of the school orders, which got necessitated after the revised government orders passed late last night, has upset plans of many students and their parents. Since some schools had ordered online classes or exams from Monday onwards, the students had started taking it easy. The sudden announcement of preponing of exams and that too on offline mode came as a big shocker for them as they got the message from schools in their WhatsApp group this morning.

St Joseph’s Convent School, Cantt Road, which had shifted the examination to July and had announced to hold online classes from May 16 to 30, today announced that the examinations would start through offline mode from May 17, giving Monday a preparatory holiday.

Likewise, Rajeev Paliwal, principal of Innocent Hearts School, said: “We had not postponed the examinations and had instead told students that these would now be held from Monday through online mode. But after the government relaxation again, the students will have to come to the school to appear for their exams. We have, however, made some changes in the date sheet.”

Students of Sanskriti KMV School, who too had got a bit relaxed, got a similar shocker. Principal Rachna Monga said the examinations would start as per the previous schedule through offline mode and students had been duly informed.

Principal Girish Kumar of Apeejay School said the examinations which were scheduled to start from May 19 through online mode had been changed to offline mode now.

“Till then, students will have to attend offline classes from Monday onwards”, he said.

Ivy World School, however, has not made any change in the examination schedule. Principal S Chauhan said offline classes would be held from Monday.

“We have chosen to hold the examinations in July as we did not find it conducive to first postpone and then prepone the examinations,” she said.

